Country music legend Dolly Parton reveals she turned down Presidential Medal of Freedom twice

FILE – Dolly Parton arrives at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. In an interview with the “Today” show, Parton revealed that the Trump administration had offered her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, twice, but turned it down both times. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Country music legend Dolly Parton recently revealed that she was offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice but turned it down both times.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show on Monday, Parton revealed that the Trump administration had offered her the prestigious award twice. The first time she didn’t accept it because her husband was ill, Parton said, and the second time she declined it because she didn’t want to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Parton added that she has heard from President Joe Biden, but she said if she accepted it, it could turn into her “doing politics,” so she isn’t sure.

Parton also believes she doesn’t deserve the award, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Aside from being the queen of country music, Parton donated $1 million to help Moderna develop its COVID-19 vaccine.

She also has donated over a million books through her literacy non-profit Imagination Library.