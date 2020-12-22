‘Coming 2 America’ trailer shows Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall heading back to New York 32 years later

FILE – Honoree actor-comedian Eddie Murphy attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, has landed on a date to come to audiences. Amazon Studios announced Friday that the film which reunites Murphy and Arsenio Hall will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On Monday, Amazon Studios released its first trailer for “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the 1988 comedy “Coming to America,” which stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.

And it seems some old cast members are set to make their return.

In the teaser trailer, we see Murphy, who plays King Akeem, and Hall, who plays Akeem’s advisor Semmi, heading back to Queens, New York, from their home country Zamunda to reunite King Akeem with his son that he never knew he had.

This cast lineup. ? Behold the first teaser trailer for #Coming2America. pic.twitter.com/v3wITLpIql — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) December 22, 2020

The original movie saw Murphy as Prince Akeem, who moved to New York to search for a bride in the United States.

James Earl Jones reprises his role as King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem’s father.

Many of the characters seen in the trailer are played by Murphy and Hall themselves, wearing makeup and wigs. They will also be joined by original cast members, including Shari Headley, John Amos, and the memorable barbershop crew, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Variety reported the cast would include newcomers Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Teyana Taylor.

The movie is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.