Comedian Sinbad recovering from recent stroke, family says

FILE – Sinbad, a cast member in the television series “Rel,” poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party in West Hollywood, Calif., on Aug. 2, 2018.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The family of Sinbad says the comedian-actor is recovering from a recent stroke.

The Adkins family says in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that “it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.”

The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms “A Different World” and “The Sinbad Show.”

The entertainer has also appeared in several movies.