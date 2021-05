This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Comedian Gianmarco Soresi is keeping us laughing through the pandemic.

The “Last Comix Standing” winner told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe all about his new Amazon Prime stand-up special, “Shelf Life.”

Soresi filmed the special during the pandemic and told us how he pulled it off safely.