Comedian Eddie Izzard to use pronouns she/her

Actor Eddie Izzard poses for photographers upon arrival at the Old Vic Summer Gala in London, Monday, June 27, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

British comedian Eddie Izzard announced during a television appearance last week on a British competition show that she would be using she/her pronouns going forward.

The comedian shared the decision during an appearance on Sky Arts’ “Portrait Artist of the Year,” while appearing as the subject for a portrait, USA Today reported.

According to NBC News, while talking to a competitor, Izzard said this was the first time she’d asked if she can be ‘she’ and ‘her’ and said it “feels great” being able to use the pronouns because “people just assume.”

Izzard added that she wants to be based in “girl mode from now on.”

Izzard, who came out as transgender in 1985, according to Vanity Fair, has spoken about coming out as gender fluid during an interview with the Windy City Times in 2019, NBC News reported.

The show aired Thursday, but praise and support rolled in for the Izzard over the weekend.

“Thanks for allowing us on this adventure with you, Eddie, and for encouraging others to live their life openly and authentically!” the Human Rights Campaign tweeted.