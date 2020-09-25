Comedian Chris Rock to host season premiere of ‘SNL’

Comedian Chris Rock will host the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” when it comes back to the airwaves on Oct 3. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

“Saturday Night Live” is kicking off its 46th season on Oct. 3, and comedian Chris Rock is slated to host.

The comedy sketch show announced the news on Twitter. Megan Thee Stallion will be making her debut on the show as the musical guest.

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the new season. Show creator Lorne Michaels said a few weeks ago that Jim Carrey would play Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this season.

Michaels added that Alec Baldwin would return as President Donald Trump and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rock revealed that he was diagnosed with non-verbal learning disorder.