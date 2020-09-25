Comedian Chris Rock to host season premiere of ‘SNL’

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Comedian Chris Rock to host season premiere of 'SNL'

Comedian Chris Rock will host the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” when it comes back to the airwaves on Oct 3. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

“Saturday Night Live” is kicking off its 46th season on Oct. 3, and comedian Chris Rock is slated to host.

The comedy sketch show announced the news on Twitter. Megan Thee Stallion will be making her debut on the show as the musical guest.

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the new season. Show creator Lorne Michaels said a few weeks ago that Jim Carrey would play Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this season.

Michaels added that Alec Baldwin would return as President Donald Trump and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rock revealed that he was diagnosed with non-verbal learning disorder.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Georgia voting law: Rev. Al Sharpton breaks down boycott by opposition

Jackson Heights fire: 240 homeless, 21 hurt after flames tear through apartment building

Wednesday morning clouds give way to sun, warmth

NY Senate approves $212 billion state budget

Vaccine push continues nationwide

Neighbors push to stop LGA AirTrain

Tragic 911 call: Man kills 3, himself on daughter's birthday in Brooklyn

Budget deal reached in Albany

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire