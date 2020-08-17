‘Clueless’ series reboot will land on PeacockTV; details of storyline released

FILE – In this March 7, 2010 file photo, actress Stacey Dash arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, Calif. Fox News Channel is bringing on actress Stacey Dash as a paid contributor. Dash, known for her roles in the Clueless movie and television series, got on the political radar when she endorsed Mitt Romney over Barack Obama in the last presidential election. Fox News programming executive Bill Shine said Wednesday, May 28, 2014, that Dash will offer cultural analysis and commentary across several of the networks programs. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

After years of rumors, the “Clueless” reboot is coming together and has a home. PeacockTV announced they will carry the anticipated TV series.

In October 2018, there were reports that a new project was in the works based on the 1995 movie. We now know it will be centered on the character Dionne, played by Stacey Dash in the original movie, and will land on PeacockTV.

The tv series is still in development, so PeacockTV did not have a release date or timeline information. They did release more information about the plotline.

“A baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?” reads a statement from PeacockTV.

This isn’t the first reboot for the 90s classic, which was a loose interpretation of Jane Austen’s “Emma.” In 1996, there was a TV series spin-off for three seasons and in 2018, a musical version debuted off-Broadway.