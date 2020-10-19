‘Clouds’ by teen who died of cancer hits No. 1 on iTunes after Disney+ movie

Still from the video for “Clouds” by Zach Sobiech.

MINNEAPOLIS — Seven years after his death to cancer at age 18, a Minnesota singer-songwriter has returned to the top of the iTunes chart.

The Star Tribune reports that “Clouds” by Zach Sobiech took over iTunes’ No. 1 slot Sunday, two days after the movie of the same name based on his life premiered on Disney+.

The single first topped the iTunes chart in 2013 shortly after the Stillwater-area teenager’s death. He had been diagnosed with bone cancer four years earlier.

The YouTube video of the song has been viewed more than 15 million times.