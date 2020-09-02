Class Action Park: New HBO Max doc gives a chilling look into notorious NJ water park

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — The new HBO Max documentary, “Class Action Park” gives viewers an unfiltered look at one of the world’s most dangerous amusement parks.

Speaking with the PIX11 Morning News, Co-Director Seth Porges described how New Jersey water park Action Park was the site of many accidents and even had its own ambulance service to transport injured people from the park to the hospital.

“Class Action Park” is streaming now on HBO Max.