Chuck Norris’s manager says actor was not at U.S. Capitol riot

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2010, file photo, actor Chuck Norris stands following a ceremony in Garland, Texas. Norris’ manager says the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star was not present at last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. A photo of a man resembling Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The manager for actor Chuck Norris says the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star was not present at last week’s deadly riot at the Capitol in Washington.

A photo of a man resembling Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online.

USA Today reported that a Twitter user shared an Instagram story screenshot that was a Capitol rioter selfie with someone that looked like Norris.

According to USA Today, the tweet read, “Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection?”

But Norris manager Erik Kritzer tells The Associated Press on Tuesday the person in the photo is not Norris.

Kritzer acknowledged that the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris but said, “Chuck is much more handsome.”

“Walker, Texas Ranger,” in which Norris played karate-kicking lawman Cordell Walker, ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001.

In 2016, he announced his support for President Donald Trump.