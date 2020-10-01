Chrissy Teigen loses unborn baby to pregnancy complications

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen shared Thursday that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote.

The model and TV personality and her husband, singer John Legend, announced in August that they were expecting their third child. But earlier this week, Teigen was rushed to the hospital shortly after revealing that she had been on bed rest and had suffered bleeding for about a month.

In her Instagram post, Teigen wrote that doctors were unable to stop the bleeding and give her baby the fluids he needed “despite bags and bags of blood transfusions.”

While Teigen wrote that she and her husband don’t pick names for their children “until the last possible minute,” she said that she had been calling her unborn son Jack.

“He will always be Jack to us,” she wrote. “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Teigen closed her post with thanks to “everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.”

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience,” Teigen wrote. “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

“We love you, Jack,” Legend added in a retweet of his wife’s post.