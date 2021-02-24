Chrissy Teigen asks for @POTUS to unfollow her on Twitter, adding that ‘it’s not you, it’s me’

It turns out the pressure of getting a follow from the President of the United States can be intense — too intense.

On Monday, model Chrissy Teigen — the only non-government account followed by President Joe Biden’s @POTUS Twitter account — said she wanted out.

“In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me,” Teigen wrote. “I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!”

About two hours later, @POTUS took Teigen up on her offer. Now unencumbered by the prying eyes of the White House communications team, Teigen tweeted a string of profanities adding that she was “FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Teigen originally asked for a follow from Biden on his Inauguration Day. She had been blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump shortly after he took office in 2017 when she tweeted that “no one likes you.”

“hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz,” Teigen wrote on the morning of the inauguration.

As soon as the presidential Twitter account switched hands at noon on Jan. 20, @POTUS gave Teigen a follow.

“my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged,” she tweeted after getting the follow.

Biden’s @POTUS account now only follows 12 accounts, all of which are White House advisers, staffers or official White House team accounts.

