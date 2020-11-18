Chicago luxury hotel reportedly recreates Princess Diana 1996 stay by offering $32K package

The Princess of Wales leaves the Drake Hotel in Chicago Wednesday, June 5, 1996. Princess Diana is touring Chicago speaking at a symposium on cancer. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Drake, a luxury hotel in Chicago, Illinois, is reportedly offering a package that will recreate Princess Diana’s June 1996 stay.

According to Forbes, the hotel launched the “Crowning a Lady” package in honor of the late princess’s appearance in the new season of Netflix’s “The Crown.”

The package will include a required minimum two-night stay in a 1,500 suite that features a stationary bike, forget-me-not flowers, and the official photo book of Abba, the Insider reported.

Forbes stated guests would also be treated to a three-course dinner, a replica of what Princess Diana ate at the hotel.

According to the Associated Press, Princess Diana was in Chicago to speak about breast cancer at Northwestern University Law School.

While in Chicago, Princess Diana danced with former TV talk show host Phil Donahue following a Gala Dinner at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, the AP reported.

Princess Diana was in Chicago for three days, the AP reported.

The package is available now through December 15, with a rate starting at $32,000, and only can be reserved for by phone, Insider stated.