Channing Tatum releasing first children’s book next May

Channing Tatum is releasing his first children’s book called “The One and Only Sparkella.”
The actor announced the news along with a photo of himself with the book on Twitter.
“I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” Tatum tweeted. “I locked myself in my daughter’s room & found my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thx for reading. #Sparkella.”
According to People, the book, which will be released next May, is about a little girl teased for wearing sparkly things to school, but her dad encourages her.