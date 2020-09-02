Channing Tatum releasing first children’s book next May

Actor Channing Tatum attends the WSJ Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Channing Tatum is releasing his first children’s book called “The One and Only Sparkella.”

The actor announced the news along with a photo of himself with the book on Twitter.

“I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” Tatum tweeted. “I locked myself in my daughter’s room & found my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thx for reading. #Sparkella.”

According to People, the book, which will be released next May, is about a little girl teased for wearing sparkly things to school, but her dad encourages her.