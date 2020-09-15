Cast, crew of ‘Parks and Rec’ reuniting to raise money for Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Actors Aubrey Plaza, Rob Lowe, and Amy Poehler attend the “Parks And Recreation” 100th episode celebration at the CBS Radford Lot on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013 in Studio City, Calif. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The cast and crew of “Parks and Rec” are reuniting for a political cause.

Amy Poehler and other stars of the show will participate in a virtual town hall on Thursday to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Series creator Michael Schur is also slated to make an appearance.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. CT, and anyone who donates money will be able to participate in a Q&A at 8:30 p.m., the group stated on its website.

In April, the cast came together to raise money for Feeding America.