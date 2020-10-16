Carole and Paula announce new ‘Magic Garden’ animated series in the works

NEW YORK CITY — Many tri-staters who grew up in the 1970s and ’80s will be excited about this nostalgic news.

Carole Demas and Paula Janis, stars of the arguably iconic children’s series “The Magic Garden,” told the PIX11 Morning News Friday that they are currently developing a new animated version of the show.

While the duo could not reveal details just yet, they said they are “excited to bring our show to a new generation of children.”

Janis joked, “It would be fun to be animated because there would be no wrinkles.”

“The Magic Garden” premiered on WPIX in 1972 and ran for 12 seasons until 1984, becoming a staple in many households across the New York area.

The ladies and show were recently buzzing on social media after pop-music legend Mariah Carey mentioned the show as part of her childhood in her best-selling new memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

“Carole and Paula, I love you guys so much. You made my entire life,” Carey said in a Twitter video that went viral Thursday.

