‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro makes hospital-themed cake for staff who saved his hand

When you’re the Cake Boss, making a “thank you” cake is no ordinary affair.
Buddy Valastro, who stars as Cake Boss on his reality tv show, created a hospital-themed confection for the staff of New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery.
The staff helped Valastro recover from what could have been a career-ending injury earlier this year.
Back in September, Valastro severely damaged his right hand. He was repairing a machine at his home bowling alley when a pinsetter rod impaled his hand.
On Wednesday, Valastro shared images of the cake, and the inspiration for the cake, on his Instagram account.
“Check out the super special cake I made for Dr. Michelle Carlson, the nurses and staff at @hspecialsurgery as a token of my immense appreciation!” he wrote, sharing several photos.
The cake was a replica of the hospital, and included separate additions with a doctor’s coat and scrubs.
“I could never thank them enough for all they have done to help me on this journey to a full recovery,” Valastro wrote.
“Cake Boss” is a Food Network show that follows Valastro and his family bakery.