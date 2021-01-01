‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro makes hospital-themed cake for staff who saved his hand

Buddy Valastro arrives at Women’s Conference Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2010, in Long Beach, Calif. The Learning Channel’s “Cake Boss” won’t have to change his name after all. An agreement has been reached between a Seattle software company and cable channel, which airs the reality series “Cake Boss” featuring Carlo’s City Hall Bakery in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

When you’re the Cake Boss, making a “thank you” cake is no ordinary affair.

Buddy Valastro, who stars as Cake Boss on his reality tv show, created a hospital-themed confection for the staff of New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery.

The staff helped Valastro recover from what could have been a career-ending injury earlier this year.

Back in September, Valastro severely damaged his right hand. He was repairing a machine at his home bowling alley when a pinsetter rod impaled his hand.

On Wednesday, Valastro shared images of the cake, and the inspiration for the cake, on his Instagram account .

“Check out the super special cake I made for Dr. Michelle Carlson, the nurses and staff at @hspecialsurgery as a token of my immense appreciation!” he wrote, sharing several photos.

The cake was a replica of the hospital, and included separate additions with a doctor’s coat and scrubs.

@buddyvalastro / Instagram Buddy Valastro created a hospital-themed “thank you” cake for staff who saved his right hand.

“I could never thank them enough for all they have done to help me on this journey to a full recovery,” Valastro wrote.

“Cake Boss” is a Food Network show that follows Valastro and his family bakery .