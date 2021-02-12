Burt Reynolds’ remains finally find home at Hollywood cemetery, more than 2 years after death

FILE – Actor Burt Reynolds appears at the world premiere of “The Bandit” during the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 12, 2016, in Austin, Texas. A temporary headstone for the late actor was placed at Hollywood Forever cemetery, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. Reynolds’ cremated remains were moved from Florida to Hollywood Forever, where a small ceremony was held. A permanent gravesite will be put up for Reynolds in a few months. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Burt Reynolds finally reached his final resting place at the historic Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, more than two years after the star died.

A small, private ceremony with relatives taking part remotely via Zoom, was held Thursday morning at the cemetery, where cremated remains of the “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Boogie Nights” star were placed in a grave next to a lake.

A temporary headstone now marks the site, but a bust of Reynolds is being commissioned.

Reynolds died in Jupiter, Florida, in September 2018 and was cremated a few days later.

It’s not clear why it took 2 1/2 years for the gravesite to be established. Reynold’s surviving relatives have been private after his death about the process. The actor’s legal and financial affairs were settled and closed in December, according to the Associated Press.

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is also the final resting place for Judy Garland, Cecil B. DeMille, Johnny Ramone, and Tyrone Power among others.