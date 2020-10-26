‘Broadway’s Best for Breast Cancer’ highlights health and wellness with a twist

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and we are turning the spotlight on a virtual program that highlights health and wellness with a twist.

Tamsen Fadal spoke with one of the show’s hosts, “Hamilton” star Mandy Gonzalez.

From “In the Heights” to “Hamilton,” Gonzalez has wowed us with her performances.

Now she is doing it on a different kind of stage .

She said it was something healing. “I could express myself and talk about at every point of my treatment really.”

“Broadway’s Best for Breast Cancer” is a virtual program through Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan. It provides health and wellness information as well as beauty tips along with lots of fun.

Gonzalez recruited friends from all different shows she has done to join the conversation. Joining Mandy tonight is actress Crista Rodriguez, from “Addams Family” and “Seared”, she’s also a breast cancer “Thriver”.

They discuss their situations about treatment and also provide entertainment.

It‘s not just about their diagnosis — it’s about the whole person which she really likes.

Gonzalez was diagnosed with breast cancer while she was still performing in “Hamilton.”

She went for her yearly checkup because a little voice in her head said it was time.

Gonzalez had just turned 40 when she went in for a mammogram.

She saw this circle and knew that something was wrong. It turned out there was a tumor.

It has since been a year since Gonzalez was diagnosed, and she is doing great.

She assured anyone who is going through to know that they are seen and that she’s rooting for you.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.