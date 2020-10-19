Broadway actress Doreen Montalvo dead at 56

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Members of the theater and Hollywood community are mourning the loss of Broadway actress Doreen Montalvo, who died at the age of 56.

The actress, known for her roles in Broadway shows, including “In the Heights,” “On Your Feet!” and “American Mariachi” died on Saturday “surrounded by her husband Michael Mann and her family after a recent sudden ailment,” her manager said in a statement to E! News.

“Doreen didn’t just light up the stage, she brightened the light in all of those around her,”the statement said. “She infused love into every role she played in a varied and successful acting career. Her family is so appreciative to know her work will live on and be seen in the upcoming films of In The Heights and West Side Story, and for the outpouring of love from every corner of the business.”

Montalvo’s death was mourned by many stars, including Broadway star and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who recalled the first time he met her.

“Doreen Montalvo was the first actress to audition for In The Heights in the basement of the Drama Book Shop in 2002. The first one. She sang La Lupe’s Qué Te Pedi and embedded herself in my heart in an instant. Her voice was had that tear in it–that lágrima. Inimitable & hers,” he said in a tweet.

“In the Heights” movie director Jon Chu also called the actress a “force of love that seeped into every inch” of the film.

Montalvo was last seen on Broadway while she starred in a few shows of “Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical” before shows were shut down in mid-March due to the pandemic.

Members of production also commemorated her, remembering her “immense talent” that “was matched by her extraordinary kindness and remarkable generosity.”

