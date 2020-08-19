Britney Spears asks that her father not retain legal power over her life, court filings say

This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles and Britney Spears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.. Britney Spears is asking a court to curb her father’s control over her life and career. In documents filed Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, Spears asked that her father not return to the role of conservator of her person, which gave him power over her life decisions from 2008 until 2019, when he temporarily stepped aside. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears is asking a court to curb her father’s control over her life and career.

In documents filed Tuesday, Spears asked that her father not return to the role of conservator of her person, which gave him power over her life decisions from 2008 until 2019, when he temporarily stepped aside.

According to the BBC, Spears is requesting that her manager, Jodi Montgomery, to permanently remain in charge of her affairs when the conservatorship comes up for an extension on Aug. 22.

The issue will be discussed at a Wednesday hearing.

The documents give a rare public glimpse of the wishes of the 38-year-old pop superstar. Spears last toured in 2018, and sources say she has no plans to return to performing anytime soon.

In recent years, some of Spears’ fans have said that they believe the singer was forced into the conservatorship arrangement, prompting a social media campaign to #FreeBritney.

An email seeking comment from James Spears’ attorney was not immediately returned.