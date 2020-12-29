British singer Jessie J diagnosed with Ménière’s disease

Jessie J

Jessie J arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

British singer Jessie J says she has been diagnosed with Ménière’s disease after landing in the hospital on Christmas Eve.

The “Bang Bang” singer, 32, revealed on social media over the weekend that doctors told her she had Ménière’s syndrome after she woke up with a complete hearing loss in her right ear, USA Today reported.

Ménière’s disease is a disorder of the inner ear that leaves sufferers feeling dizzy and can lead to hearing loss, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Jessie J is feeling better and is on the proper medication, GMA reported.

