Bobby Brown Jr., son of legendary singer Bobby Brown, dead at 28

Bobby Brown, left, and Bobby Brown Jr. at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES — The son of singer Bobby Brown was found dead at a Los Angeles home on Wednesday. He was 28 years old.

Los Angeles Police told The Los Angles Times officers were responding to a medical emergency when they found Bobby Brown Jr.’s body around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at a home in Encino.

Police believe no foul play was involved.

His son’s death is the latest in a string of misfortune for Bobby Brown.

Legendary singer and Brown’s ex-wife Whitney Houston was found dead in a bathtub in 2012. Their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown — Bobby Brown Jr.’s half-sister — died in 2015 at the age of 22 in a similar fashion.

An agent for Bobby Brown chose not to provide comment to CNN.