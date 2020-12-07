Bob Dylan sells his song catalog to Universal in blockbuster deal

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 1974, file photo, musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles. Transcripts of lost 1971 Dylan interviews with the late American blues artist Tony Glover and letters the two exchanged reveal that Dylan changed his name from Robert Zimmerman because he worried about anti-Semitism, and that he wrote “Lay Lady Lay” for actress Barbra Streisand. The items are among a trove of Dylan archives being auctioned in November 2020 by Boston-based R.R. Auction. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins, File)

Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which reaches back 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group.

The deal covers 600 song copyrights including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue.”

“Brilliant and moving, inspiring and beautiful, insightful and provocative, his songs are timeless—whether they were written more than half a century ago or yesterday,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Music Group, in a prepared statement Monday.

The financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

Dylan has sold more than 125 million records globally since he came on to the New York City folk scene in the 1960s.

He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, the first songwriter to receive such a distinction.