Blue Man Group ending its 14-year run at Universal Orlando

FILE – Members of Blue Man Group pose for photographers in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 2, 2009. On Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, The Blue Man Group announced they will no longer perform at Universal Studios after a 14-year run. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Blue Man Group is officially ending its 14-year run at Universal Orlando.

The group announced its departure Monday on Twitter, adding that they planned to reopen safely at some point in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, and Boston.

The trio of bald, blue-painted men hadn’t performed in Orlando since last March when Universal Orlando and other Florida theme parks shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Universal Orlando said they were “grateful for the chance” to have been the home of the Blue Man Group in Orlando, The Associated Press reported.

Blue Man Group had performed more than 6,000 shows in a 1,000-seat theater at Universal CityWalk, an entertainment and retail district located right next to Universal Orlando’s theme parks.

Universal Orlando didn’t say what the space would be used for next.