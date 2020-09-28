‘Black-ish’ star Yara Shahidi to play Tinker Bell in Disney’s live-action ‘Peter Pan’ movie

Yara Shahidi arrives at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

“Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi is set to play Tinker Bell in Walt Disney’s live-action “Peter Pan” movie, the actress announced on social media.

According to Dateline, Shahidi will be the first Black woman to play the part of Tinker Bell.

The movie, “Peter Pan and Wendy,” will also star Jude Law as Captain Hook, Alexander Molony will play Peter Pan, and Ever Anderson will play Wendy, Dateline reported.

The movie is set to be released in theatres, not streamed on Disney+, according to Variety.

The original animated film, “Peter Pan,” came out in 1953.

No release date has yet been set for the live-action film.