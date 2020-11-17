Binge ’em while you can: These movies and shows are leaving Netflix in December 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what’s coming and going to Netflix each month, we’re here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

Director Steven Soderbergh’s heist comedies, “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen” are all vanishing Dec. 1, as is Alfonso Cuaron’s 2001 breakout, Spanish-language coming-of-age drama “Y Tu Mama Tambien.” David Fincher’s intense true crime drama “Zodiac” (2007) will also disappear that day.

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in September, courtesy of What’s on Netflix:

December 1



Anaconda (1997)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Cheapest Weddings (Season 1)

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Hostage (2005)

National Security (2003)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Merlí (Season 1) Netflix Original

Moneyball (2011)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Priest (2011)

Stand and Deliver (1988)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)

The Bachelor (Season 13)

The Jaime Maussan Show (Season 1)

The Poetist (Season 1)

The Tribes of Palos Verdes (2017)

West Side Story (1961)

Y Tu Mamá También (2001)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

Zodiac (2007)

December 2



Borderline (Season 1)

Pacific Heat (Season 1)

December 4



Four Seasons in Havana (2016)

Sin senos si hay paraiso (2018)

December 11



Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

