Binge ’em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in September

With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what’s coming and going to Netflix each month, we’re here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

The beloved 1995 coming-of-age satire “Clueless” is one of 25 movies leaving the service Sept. 1. Other notable departures include the first two “Bad Boy” films, “Jerry Maguire” and “The Karate Kid.”

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in September, courtesy of What’s on Netflix:

September 1: Bad Boys (1995)Bad Boys II (2003)Candyman (1992)Child’s Play (1998)Clueless (1995)Failure to Launch (2006)Get Him to the Greek (2010)Groundhog Day (1993)He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)Jerry Maguire (1996)The Karate Kid (1984)The Karate Kid Part II (1986)The Karate Kid Part III (1989)The Lake House (2006)Life as We Know It (2010)Murder Party (2007)Observe and Report (2009)One Day (2011)Public Enemies (2009)Rugrats Go Wild (2003)School Daze (1988)Tootsie (1982)United 93 (2006)V for Vendetta (2005)Valentine’s Day (2010)

September 5: Christopher Robin (2018)

September 7: Galavant (all seasons)Once Upon a Time (all seasons)

