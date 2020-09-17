Binge ’em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in October

With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what’s coming and going to Netflix each month, we’re here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
The hardest-hit this month is the loss of the beloved sitcom “Parks and Recreation.” Fans of the witchcraft-themed TV series “Charmed” will also be sad to see it go. More than 30 movies are also leaving the service, including two “Terminator” and three “Jurassic Park” films.
Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in October, courtesy of What’s on Netflix:
October 1
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight’s Tale
Burnistoun (Seasons 1-2)
Charmed (Seasons 1-8)
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Chewin’ The Fat (Season 1)
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (Season 1)
Frances Ha
Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet (Season 1)
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
K (Season 1)
Limmy’s Show! (Seasons 1-2)
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital (Season 1)
Parks & Recreation (Seasons 1-7)
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler’s List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story (Season 1)
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil’s Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
This story was first reported by Phil Villarreal at KGUN in Tucson, Arizona.