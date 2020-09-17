Binge ’em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in October

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what’s coming and going to Netflix each month, we’re here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

The hardest-hit this month is the loss of the beloved sitcom “Parks and Recreation.” Fans of the witchcraft-themed TV series “Charmed” will also be sad to see it go. More than 30 movies are also leaving the service, including two “Terminator” and three “Jurassic Park” films.

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in October, courtesy of What’s on Netflix:

October 1

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Burnistoun (Seasons 1-2)

Charmed (Seasons 1-8)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Chewin’ The Fat (Season 1)

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (Season 1)

Frances Ha

Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet (Season 1)

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

K (Season 1)

Limmy’s Show! (Seasons 1-2)

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital (Season 1)

Parks & Recreation (Seasons 1-7)

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story (Season 1)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

This story was first reported by Phil Villarreal at KGUN in Tucson, Arizona.