Binge ’em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix in January 2021

With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what’s coming and going to Netflix each month, we’re here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

A colossal loss for sitcom fans is in store when the beloved mockumentary series “The Office” departs on New Year’s Day. The show will pop up on Peacock. The first day of 2021 is also the curtain call for the entire “Indiana Jones” series, as well as the guilty pleasure drama “Gossip Girl.”

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in January, courtesy of What’s on Netflix:

January 1



A Good Wife (Season 1)

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

An Innocent Mistake (Season 1)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Case Closed (Season 1)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Doomsday Preppers (Season 1)

Drugs, Inc. (Season 6)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Ex-Boyfriend (Season 1)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl (Seasons 1-6)

Grant Hotel (Seasons 1-3)

Happy 300 Days (Season 1)

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

In Between (Season 1)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Knights of Sidonia (Seasons 1-2)

Lego Friends (5 Seasons)

Lego Friends: Girls on a Mission (Season 1)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Mars (Seasons 1-2)

Mr. Young (Seasons 1-2)

Octonauts (Seasons 1-3)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Reckoning (Limited Series)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Inbetweeners (Seasons 1-3)

The Interview (2014)

The Notebook (2004)

The Office (Seasons 1-9)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Seasons 1-3)

The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (Season 1)

The Town (2010)

The Witches (1990)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

What is Love? (Season 1)

Who’s the One (Season 1)

January 8



Battlefield Recovery (Season 1)

The Tudors (Seasons 1-4)

January 9



Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns (2019)

