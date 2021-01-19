Binge ’em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix in February 2021

With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what’s coming and going to Netflix each month, we’re here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

The beloved pot comedy “Pineapple Express” (2008), which stars Seth Rogen, James Franco and Danny McBride, is leaving at the beginning of the month, along with the 2002 Adam Sandler comedy “Mr. Deeds.” Power Rangers fans are also in for some disappointment: 17 films, specials and series are leaving the service Feb. 1.

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in February, courtesy of What’s on Netflix:

February 1



AA Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Attack on Titan (Season 1)

Behzat Ç (Season 1 – 96 episodes)

Big Bad Beetleborgs (1997)

Braxton Family Values (Seasons 1-2)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Fairy Tail (Season 1)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Leo & Tig (2017)

Malicious (2018)

Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers (1996)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

My Life My Story (2017)

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1997)

Pablo Escobar, el patron del mal (Season 1)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Power Rangers Dino Charge (2015)

Power Rangers Dino Thunder (2004)

Power Rangers in Space (1998)

Power Rangers Jungle Fury (2008)

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue (2000)

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy (1999)

Power Rangers Mystic Force (2006)

Power Rangers Ninja Storm (2003)

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive (2007)

Power Rangers RPM (2009)

Power Rangers S.P.D. (2005)

Power Rangers Super Megaforce (2014)

Power Rangers Super Samurai (2012)

Power Rangers Time Force (2001)

Power Rangers Wild Force (2002)

Power Rangers Zeo (1996)

Power Rangers: Megaforce (2013)

Total Drama (2015)

V.R. Troopers (1995)

February 5



OCTB (Season 1)

February 9



Tientsin Mystic (Season 1)

February 14



Age of Glory (2 Seasons)

Exclusive Edition (Season 1)

Glowing Embers (Season 1)

The Iron Lady (Season 1)

The Mortified Guide (Season 1)

February 16



Kon Kon Kon (Season 1)

