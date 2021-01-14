Betty White plans to celebrate her 99th birthday by feeding ducks, visiting with close friends

Betty White accepts the lifetime achievement award at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015.

Hollywood legend Betty White turns 99 on Sunday, and like many of us, she will be celebrating her milestone birthday in quarantine.

In celebration of her big day, White told “Entertainment Tonight” that since she can’t run a mile in the morning anymore because of COVID, she’ll spend her birthday visiting with close friends. White added that she’d also work on getting “The Pet Set,” a 1970s show she starred in, re-released and feeding two ducks that come visit her every day.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the beloved comedic actress shared her secret to living a long life: “having a sense of humor.”

She said that the key is to look at the positive side and not dwell on the downside.

White added that having a good agent that keeps her busy all the time helps, too.

She also told the magazine that she’s been “blessed with good health” and that “turning 99 is no different than turning 98.”