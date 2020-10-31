Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

BBC says Scottish actor Sean Connery, who played James Bond in seven movies, has died at the age of 90. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONDON (AP) — Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died, according to the BBC, who cited his family. He was 90.

In a varied career, Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with “Dr. No” in 1962.

His portrayal defined the suave secret agent for a generation of fans.

He also had major roles in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Highlander” and “The Hunt for Red October.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” at the news.

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Born in 1930, Connery won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 1987 movie “The Untouchables.” He also won three Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award and a Henrietta Award.

He received a lifetime achievement award with a Kennedy Center Honor in 1999 and was knighted in 2000.

He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in “Dr. No” in 1962, according to 007’s official Twitter page.