Barbie releases 2020 edition of Dia de Muertos doll, already ‘out of stock’ in many places

Mattel released a 2020 special edition Barbie Doll in honor of the Dia de Muertos holiday, but just days after it hit shelves, it may be hard to find one. On September 1, the 2020 edition of the Dia de Muertos Barbie Doll was revealed.

In 2019, the doll maker released their first-ever Dia de Muertos Barbie Doll. It was one of the company’s most popular dolls for last year, and Mattel announced it would be the first in a collection.

As promised, a version of the doll was released this year. A search of online retailers days after the release finds many “out of stock” messages. Amazon says the doll is currently unavailable, as does Walmart and Target’s websites. A quick search will show if there are any available in-store at locations, but the results are few.

The 2020 edition features a light pink lace dress with floral and skeleton accents, along with traditional skeleton-like designs on her face.

“My hope for these dolls is that they’re able to bring more awareness to the Dia de Muertos celebration. The Dia de Muertos celebration is very important because it honors and pays respect to family and friends that are no longer with us. It is such a beautiful tradition and I love that Barbie is now honoring the Dia de Muertos holiday,” said Barbie Designer Javier Meabe.

Dia de Muertos, Day of the Dead, is celebrated between October 31 and November 2 each year throughout Mexico, and many people of Mexican heritage around the world. It is a time to gather with family to celebrate the lives of departed loved ones. Events include music, food, sweets, flowers and offerings to loved ones.