‘Bad Hair’ star Elle Lorraine talks Hulu’s horror-comedy film with a message

NEW YORK — Actress Elle Lorraine told us all about her new Hulu film “Bad Hair,” a thrilling film that’s half horror, half comedy and full of major cameos.

The film, written and directed by Justin Simien (“Dear White People”) also acts as a commentary on Black women’s hair and Eurocentric beauty standards.

Check out the “Bad Hair” trailer below. The film is available to stream now on Hulu.