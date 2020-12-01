Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2020

Entertainment

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
bad bunny covid.jpg

Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019.

NEW YORK — The year’s most played artist on Spotify? Globally speaking that’s Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican superstar is the music platform’s most-streamed artist of the year with 8.3 billion streams globally.

The Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker leads a top five list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and the Weeknd. With more than 3.3 billion streams, Bad Bunny’s sophomore solo album “YHLQMDLG” tops Spotify’s list of most-streamed albums globally.

The Weeknd’s “After Hours,” Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” and Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” round of the top five.

In the U.S., late rapper Juice WRLD was the most-streamed artist on Spotify.

