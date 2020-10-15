‘Assisted Living’ star Courtney Nichole talks Tyler Perry series, importance of activism

by: , Marcia Parris

NEW YORK — Actress Courtney Nichole chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about starring in Tyler Perry’s new hit BET sitcom, “Assisted Living,” featuring characters from his popular “Meet the Browns.”

Plus, after a video went viral of a passionate Nichole at a recent protest, she explained why activism and speaking up for what you believe in are so important.

