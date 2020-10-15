‘Assisted Living’ star Courtney Nichole talks Tyler Perry series, importance of activism

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Actress Courtney Nichole chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about starring in Tyler Perry’s new hit BET sitcom, “Assisted Living,” featuring characters from his popular “Meet the Browns.”

Plus, after a video went viral of a passionate Nichole at a recent protest, she explained why activism and speaking up for what you believe in are so important.