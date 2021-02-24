Ashley Judd posts leg surgery update; ‘they cared for the trauma in my body as well as my soul’

FILE – Ashley Judd appears during rehearsals for the 90th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 3, 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Ashley Judd is recovering after leg surgery and is walking around a hospital in America, according to the latest round of images and video shared on her social media account.

Judd was seriously injured last week when she fell in a Congolese rainforest while researching bonobos. She makes trips to Africa frequently, and partners with The Bonobo Conservation Initiative.

In an Instagram post this week, Judd shares her gratitude and thanks for the staff and doctors at Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, “for making split second decisions upon my arrival.”



After surviving a “grueling” 55-hour rescue after tripping and shattering her leg in a forest in the Democratic Republic of Congo, she was then brought to the hospital in South Africa.

“I arrived to them from DRC in terrible shape and my leg had no pulse. I desperately needed a blood transfusion,” Judd writes. “Their sisters (nurses) are exemplary, technically top notch, and they cared for the trauma in my body as well as my soul with equal proficiency.”

Judd also called out her “beloved Dad, who had gotten the text no parent ever wants: ‘emergency, can’t answer questions, please come now.’”

“He has been my rock, companion, resource, helped me listen to so many doctors, critical support system, and kind, loving presence as I have wept and wept,” she wrote.

Her dad accompanied her on the 22-hour trip back to the United States. Where Judd says she had an 8-hour surgery to “repair the bones, decompress the hemorrhaging nerve and pick the shards of bones out of the nerve.”

Judd expressed her gratitude and thankfulness for all the experts, care and kindness she has received, and encouraged her followers to “remember those without insurance. Let us remember those who do not have choices. Let us remember those who are lonely and afraid.”