Ariana Grande announces engagement, shows ring on Instagram

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Ariana Grande performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Ariana Grande has announced she is engaged in a series of social media photos of her and her fiance, and her engagement ring.

The “Rain on Me” singer posted the photos of her cuddling with Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, on Sunday. Grande included a close-up shot of the ring in the post.

The singer’s mother congratulated the couple on Twitter, saying she was excited to welcome Gomez to the family.

On Monday, Netflix will release a behind-the-scenes movie on her “Sweetener” world tour, titled “excuse me, i love you.”

