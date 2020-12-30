Anthony Hopkins ‘celebrates’ 45 years of sobriety with inspiring message to fans

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sir Anthony Hopkins

Sir Anthony Hopkins appears onstage during “The Dresser” panel at the Starz 2016 Winter TCA on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Anthony Hopkins shared an uplifting message with fans to celebrate 45 years of sobriety.

“45 years ago today, I had a wake-up call, I was heading for disaster, drinking myself to death,” Hopkins says in the video message posted to Twitter Tuesday.

The actor, who will turn 83 on New Year’s Eve, described what happened when he reached a point of choosing to live or die.

“I said, ‘I want to live’ and suddenly the relief came and my life has been amazing. I have off days, sometimes bits of doubt and all that, but all in all I say ‘hang in there,’” Hopkins said.

He then added some advice for those who may need to hear it.

“Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday,” Hopkins said.

He acknowledged the struggles of 2020, and that it has been a “tough year, full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people.” Then gave some encouragement, ending the video with “Happy New Year. This is going to be the best year.”

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Man kills mother of child, her 2 daughters in BK triple murder-suicide

Gorgeous Tuesday during a mostly warm, quiet week

New Yorkers 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

Man kills mother of child, 2 other female victims in apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change

Quiet and warm stretch of weather through the work week