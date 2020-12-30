Anthony Hopkins ‘celebrates’ 45 years of sobriety with inspiring message to fans

Sir Anthony Hopkins appears onstage during “The Dresser” panel at the Starz 2016 Winter TCA on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Anthony Hopkins shared an uplifting message with fans to celebrate 45 years of sobriety.

“45 years ago today, I had a wake-up call, I was heading for disaster, drinking myself to death,” Hopkins says in the video message posted to Twitter Tuesday.

The actor, who will turn 83 on New Year’s Eve, described what happened when he reached a point of choosing to live or die.

“I said, ‘I want to live’ and suddenly the relief came and my life has been amazing. I have off days, sometimes bits of doubt and all that, but all in all I say ‘hang in there,’” Hopkins said.

With gratitude, I celebrate 45 years of sobriety. pic.twitter.com/fxzMRGlI4m — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 29, 2020

He then added some advice for those who may need to hear it.

“Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday,” Hopkins said.

He acknowledged the struggles of 2020, and that it has been a “tough year, full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people.” Then gave some encouragement, ending the video with “Happy New Year. This is going to be the best year.”