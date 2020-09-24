Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online

FILE – A couple look at the “Lennon Wall” with a face mask attached to the image of John Lennon, in Prague, Czech Republic, onApril 6, 2020. Like so many other events in the year of coronavirus, an annual tribute to John Lennon held in its adopted city of New York will go online. Organizers said there was no way they’d miss it, not on what would have been the former Beatle’s 80th birthday and their 40th year of gathering to pay homage. The five-hour event will be streamed for free on Lennon’s birthday, October 9, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time on the LennonTribute.org website. It will feature recorded performances from Patti Smith, Rosanne Cash, Natalie Merchant, Jackson Browne, Jorma Kaukonen and others. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

NEW YORK — An annual tribute to John Lennon held in his adopted city of New York will go online like so many other events during the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said there was no way they’d miss it, not on what would have been the former Beatle’s 80th birthday and their 40th year of gathering to pay homage.

The five-hour event will be streamed for free on Lennon’s birthday, October 9, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time on the LennonTribute.org website.

“For 40 years, Theatre Within has remembered John with its heartfelt annual tribute, while having a powerful positive impact with its John Lennon Real Love Project music program for those impacted cancer,” Yoko Ono said on the event’s website. “What a wonderful way to honor John and his highest values!”

It will feature recorded performances from Patti Smith, Rosanne Cash, Natalie Merchant, Jackson Browne, Jorma Kaukonen and others.

Since there aren’t any tickets being sold, contributions are being accepted for programs that benefit people affected by cancer.