All about that baby; Meghan Trainor is expecting

Singer Meghan Trainor has announced she’s pregnant.

She shared the news with Hoda and Jenna on Today Wednesday morning. Wearing a sweatshirt with an image of Hoda Kotb on it, her husband Daryl Sabara then showed a baby onesie with the same image of it.

“We’re so excited, we couldn’t sleep, we’ve been waiting so long.” Trainor excitedly told Hoda and Jenna.

Shortly after the interview, Trainor posted on Instagram an image of the sonogram in a Christmas tree.

You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! (Darly) and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!” she posted.

Trainor said because of the coronavirus pandemic, she has to go to appointments by herself.

She says she’s already 20 weeks pregnant and that so far it’s been an easy pregnancy.

The singer was sitting in a room in her home decorated for Christmas, promoting her Christmas album coming out October 30.