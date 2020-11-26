Alex Trebek shares Thanksgiving message in video taped before the host’s death

Entertainment

by: WXYZ Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Alex Trebek shares Thanksgiving message in video taped before the host's death

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek shared a Thanksgiving message in a video that was taped before his death on Nov. 8.

The video was shot during the current season of “Jeopardy” and posted on the game show’s social media channels Thursday morning.

In the clip, Trebek said there are many reasons to be thankful.

“You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” he said. “There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors and that’s a good thing.”

Trebek also urged people to keep the faith during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it,” he said.

Trebek died at the age of 80 earlier this month after battling pancreatic cancer.

This story was originally published by staff at WXYZ.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha talks U.S. debut in 'Coming 2 America'

Black Girls Breathing helps women manage stress through the power of their own breath

6 Dr. Seuss books no longer being published over offensive depictions

NYPD commissioner talks leadership changes, attacks against Asian community

Yankee Stadium, Javits Center offer overnight vaccinations

Adopted twins separated at birth find each other living 6 blocks apart

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams outlines roadmap to recovery for NYC

Fire on BQE during multi-vehicle crash

Wednesday warmup before chilly end to the week