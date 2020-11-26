Alex Trebek shares Thanksgiving message in video taped before the host’s death

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek shared a Thanksgiving message in a video that was taped before his death on Nov. 8.

The video was shot during the current season of “Jeopardy” and posted on the game show’s social media channels Thursday morning.

In the clip, Trebek said there are many reasons to be thankful.

“You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” he said. “There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors and that’s a good thing.”

Trebek also urged people to keep the faith during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it,” he said.

Trebek died at the age of 80 earlier this month after battling pancreatic cancer.

This story was originally published by staff at WXYZ.