Actress Tanya Roberts confirmed dead after conflicting reports

Tanya Roberts of the TV program “Charlie’s Angels” is pictured in 1980. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK — Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and appeared in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” died Monday, several hours after she was mistakenly declared dead by her publicist and her partner.

Roberts’ partner Lance O’Brien confirmed her death Tuesday after picking up her personal effects at a Los Angeles hospital. Her publicist shared the news with media outlets, who prematurely published Roberts obituary.

Roberts reportedly collapsed on December 24 after walking her dogs and was put on a ventilator at the hospital, according to the New York Times. The publicist did not give a cause of death, only that it was not related to COVID-19.

One of Roberts’ highest-profile roles was playing geologist Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in 1985′s “A View to a Kill.” Roberts appeared in the final season of “Charlie’s Angels” and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom “That ’70s Show.”

Her fellow “angel” during that final season, Jaclyn Smith, shared a photo of the three of them Tuesday after news of Roberts’ passing.

“She brought joy to so many people and had a career spanning decades. Good bye angel, Rest In Peace,” Smith shared on Instagram.