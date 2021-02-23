Actress Shailene Woodley confirms she’s engaged to Packers’ Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, who confirmed the happy news to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

“I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living,” Woodley told Fallon on Monday. “I never thought as a little girl, ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls!'”

Woodley added that this isn’t new news and that the couple has been engaged for a while now.

During her appearance on the late-night talk show, Woodley said before meeting the Super Bowl champion, she had never watched or been to a football game and didn’t know much about his career.

Woodley mentioned that her friends are now urging her to watch his football highlights on Youtube.

“I don’t know him as a football guy,” the actress said. “I know him as like the nerd who wants to host “Jeopardy!” That’s the dude I know. He just happens to also be very good at sports.”

Rodgers confirmed he was engaged while accepting the MVP award during the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 6, CNN reported.