Actress Lovie Simone talks filming ‘The Craft: Legacy’ and more

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Young actress Lovie Simone has put a spell on us!

The Bronx native has kept busy during the pandemic and stars in one of spooky season’s most-anticipated films, “The “The Craft: Legacy,” the highly anticipated stand-alone sequel to the 1996 hit film “The Craft.”

Lovie told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe all about the new movie and the horrors she loves in it.

The young star also told us about filming from her own bedroom for Netflix’s new anthology series “Social Distance.”

“The Craft: Legacy” premieres on video on demand services Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2020, just in time for Halloween.