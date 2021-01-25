Actress Keira Knightley won’t do nude scenes directed by men

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2014 file photo, actress Keira Knightley attends the European Premiere of “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit,” in London. Knightly said in a recent podcast that she wouldn’t shoot nude scenes directed by men. (Photo by Jon Furniss Photography/Invision/AP, File)

Actress Keira Knightley recently revealed on a podcast that she wouldn’t do nude scenes directed by men.

According to CNN, Knightly said on the Chanel Connects podcast Monday that she doesn’t have an absolute ban on filming nude scenes, but she won’t do them if it’s in front of men.

Knightley said she decided after she became a mother of two with her husband, FOX News reported.

According to FOX News, Knightley said she knows nudity is needed for individual storylines but doesn’t want to do it if everyone is “all greased up and everybody is grunting.”

CNN reported that Knightley added a no-nudity clause to her contract after welcoming her daughters.