Actress Katharine McPhee welcomes baby boy with husband David Foster

FILE – David Foster, left, and Katharine McPhee arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The couple, who wed in 2019, have welcomed a baby boy, McPhee’s publicist confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Actress Katharine McPhee and her husband, musician David Foster are new parents to a baby boy.

According to People, McPhee’s representative said the family is doing well.

“Mom, dad, and son are all doing wonderfully,” McPhee’s rep told People via a statement.

McPhee and Foster have been married since June 2019.

According to People, the “American Idol” alum first fueled pregnancy speculation in October when she was photographed showing off her baby bump.

This is McPhee’s first child and Foster’s sixth, but his first son, the Associated Press reported.

