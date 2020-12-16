Actress Hilary Duff announces ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot isn’t happening

FILE – Teen-age actress Hilary Duff, who played the title role in Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire,” posed in Lizzie’s bedroom on the show’s set in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 19, 2002. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, Duff announced on social media that the rebook of the show would not be happening. (AP Photo/Krista Niles)

The reboot of “Lizzie McGuire,” which was to air on Disney+, is no longer happening.

Actress Hilary Duff, who played the lead on the original Disney Channel series that ran from 2001 to 2004, announced on social media Wednesday that the reboot wouldn’t happen despite everyone’s best interests.

In 2019, Disney announced they were relaunching the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, after several delays, including the firing of creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky, grounded production after they’d already shot two episodes.

Original cast members Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas were set to reprise their roles as well, Variety reported.

According to CNN, Duff made a public plea in February asking the series be moved to Disney-owned Hulu from Disney+ so that the show could be a more adult-friendly version.