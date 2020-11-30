Actress Felicity Huffman reportedly to star in new upcoming ABC show

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2019 file photo, actress Felicity Huffman leaves federal court in Boston with her brother Moore Huffman Jr., left, after she was sentenced in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison in Dublin, Calif., but was released early after serving 10 days. On Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, Deadline reported that Huffman is heading back to ABC to star in new upcoming show. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Actress Felicity Huffman is reportedly heading back to television to star in an upcoming ABC sitcom.

A year after serving 11 days of a two-week sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme, Deadline reports that Huffman is starring in a new pilot commissioned by ABC.

The untitled comedy stars Huffman as a widowed woman who inherits her husband’s baseball team.

It was inspired by Susan Savage, who owns the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Actor Zack Gottsagen will play Huffman’s onscreen son, a baseball devotee with Down syndrome, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Deadline, Hartman Edwards will write and will also be an executive producer with Huffman, Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor, Joel Zadak of Artists First, and Savage. Gottsagen will also produce.